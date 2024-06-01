America's Before & After Moment

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We Have To Go On Offense
* All they have is lawfare, the big steal and wag the dog.
* They can’t beat us on policies.
* We have to be principled, but ruthless.
“This whole scheme...is corrupt. It’s a before and after moment for America. What just happened today is a line we can’t uncross, and these Democrats will rue the day they decided to use lawfare to stop a presidential candidate.”
The full episode is linked below.
Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3653: The Globalist Fight To Replace Trump (1 June 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4ywhhn-episode-3653-the-globalist-fight-to-replace-trump.html