Trump and RFK Planning 'Shock and Awe' Arrests of Gates and Fauci on January 20
334 views • 7 months ago

THe People's Voice


Oct 25, 2024


Get Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, and Fenbendazole here: https://pills4ever.com - use coupon code 'peoplesvoice' for 15% off.


- Become a member of the world’s first ever cyber nation: https://joseon.com


- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet


“Shock and awe” arrests of Anthony Fauci and senior government officials who perpetrated what Robert F. Kennedy Jr is calling “the crime of the century” are set to take place on January 20, just hours after the inauguration of Donald Trump.


That’s according to Trump team insiders who say Trump is “all in” on punishing the Pharma cartel and their cronies in government for hurting so many children and destroying the health of the nation in the process.


Robert F. Kennedy has been working his whole life to expose these criminals, and he’s wasting no time in bringing them to justice.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v5jys01-trump-and-rfk-planning-shock-and-awe-arrests-of-gates-and-fauci-on-january-.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

trumpbig pharmadepopulationbill gatesrfk jrfaucicartelshock and awerobert kennedy jrcovidplandemicmrnathe peoples voice
