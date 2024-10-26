Trump and RFK Planning 'Shock and Awe' Arrests of Gates and Fauci on January 20

THe People's Voice





Oct 25, 2024





“Shock and awe” arrests of Anthony Fauci and senior government officials who perpetrated what Robert F. Kennedy Jr is calling “the crime of the century” are set to take place on January 20, just hours after the inauguration of Donald Trump.





That’s according to Trump team insiders who say Trump is “all in” on punishing the Pharma cartel and their cronies in government for hurting so many children and destroying the health of the nation in the process.





Robert F. Kennedy has been working his whole life to expose these criminals, and he’s wasting no time in bringing them to justice.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v5jys01-trump-and-rfk-planning-shock-and-awe-arrests-of-gates-and-fauci-on-january-.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp