BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Catherine Herridge
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
852 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
145 views • 10 months ago

Fired From CBS & Biden’s Dreadful Debate

* Catherine Herridge was the last mainstream journalist willing to hold the powerful to account.

* Perhaps that’s why she was fired and hauled into federal court.

* Why did CBS News fire her and seize her reporting records?

* And how the Press Act can save the country.


Tucker Carlson Network On X | 11 July 2024

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-catherine-herridge

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1811445845956403672

Keywords
debatetucker carlsondonald trumpjoe bidenhunter bidencatherine herridgejournalistscbs newsdepartment of defenseintel agencieslaptop from hellnewsroomspress actindependent news organizationsgolden era of newsnext big story
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy