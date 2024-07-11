Fired From CBS & Biden’s Dreadful Debate

* Catherine Herridge was the last mainstream journalist willing to hold the powerful to account.

* Perhaps that’s why she was fired and hauled into federal court.

* Why did CBS News fire her and seize her reporting records?

* And how the Press Act can save the country.





Tucker Carlson Network On X | 11 July 2024

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-catherine-herridge

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1811445845956403672