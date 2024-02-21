The Deep (1987, Arcade)

The Deep is an action game developed and published by Wood Place. It was also released for Amiga, Atari ST, C64, Amstrad CPC and ZX Spectrum.







The Deep takes the concept of Deep Scan and extends it. You control a ship on the ocean's surface and need to destroy enemies underwater. You can throw water bombs which will sink down rather slowly, so you need to estimate carefully depending on the enemies' speed and depth. A small map shows all enemies both on-screen and before they enter the screen. You can throw off water bombs from both ends of your ship with separate buttons. You have infinite ammo, but a limited stock of bombs available for throwing. The stock refills over time, but slowly. Enemies will launch mines, missiles and torpedoes at you, most of which can be neutralized by our water bombs. Destroyed enemies will sometimes leave power-ups behind which will flow upwards to the surface. Some give you better bombs for a short time, others refill a large chunk of your stock immediately or destroy all enemy projectiles on screen.

The screen is not static, the game scrolls automatically to the right. However, bombs you have dropped do not "leave" the screen to the left, they get "carried" along until they either hit something or go beyond the bottom of the screen. at the end of each stage, there is a boss battle where you need to destroy all weapon systems and generators of a huge vessel while enemies are spawning constantly. The game can be played in two-player co-op.

