InfoWars - Bombshell - Trump Issues Emergency Martial Law-Dictatorship Warning - 11-02-2023

Former President Donald Trump sounded the alarm about the far-left’s attempts to remove him from Colorado’s 2024 presidential primary ballot.
“A fake trial is currently taking place to try and illegally remove my name from the ballot,” Trump said in a Tuesday statement posted to Truth Social. Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/they-are-trying-to-illegally-remove-my-name-trump-warns-of-radical-lefts-scheme-to-strip-him-from-2024-ballot/
