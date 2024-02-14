UPDATE: Quitting Coffee - Three Months In

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I had my first ever taste of coffee in high school and had been drinking it pretty regularly for decades. I believed, like many people, I needed it just to get through the day, to wake up. Three months ago, I realized that I can actually live without it. No more caffeinated coffee. No more beef. I don't even get coffee withdrawal migraines anymore.