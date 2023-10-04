BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
ABSALOM'S DEFEAT AND DEATH 2. SAMUEL 18 - 19:1-8
Calvary Melbourne Australia
Calvary Melbourne Australia
3 views • 10/04/2023

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 2. Samuel 18 – 19:1-8. More men had probably joined David’s army. He organised them so that they were ready for the battle with Absalom. David’s army was much smaller than Absalom’s army. But David’s men were good soldiers. And they had three strong leaders. David wanted to lead his army himself. But his men did not want to risk David’s life. Two men, David and Absalom, were claiming to be king of Israel. But only one man could be king. David’s army could defeat Absalom’s army in this battle. But, if David died, then Absalom would be the king. So, David had to stay in the city, where he was safe.Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au


Keywords
jesus christking davidalmighty god
