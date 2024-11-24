Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - November 22, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2428 - When is the easiest time to get rid of body fat? -How are some liberal women are dealing with the Trump election? -How are retail stores doing? -Do animals have infections that can be transmitted to humans? -Zinc helps men how? -What is the point of a Jaguar car commercial that doesn’t even have a vehicle in it? -How can alcohol can affect you? -Is American Airlines really spending money on regulating people in the line? -Show me your friends and I’ll show you your future? -Are you encouraging people to be better? -The Importance of God in your life.