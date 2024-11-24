BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - November 22, 2024
Jotatay2K4
Jotatay2K4
32 followers
Follow
38 views • 6 months ago

Episode 2428 - When is the easiest time to get rid of body fat? -How are some liberal women are dealing with the Trump election? -How are retail stores doing? -Do animals have infections that can be transmitted to humans? -Zinc helps men how? -What is the point of a Jaguar car commercial that doesn’t even have a vehicle in it? -How can alcohol can affect you? -Is American Airlines really spending money on regulating people in the line? -Show me your friends and I’ll show you your future? -Are you encouraging people to be better? -The Importance of God in your life.

healthcurrent eventspoliticsgodjesuskabbalahchristianreligionmedicineilluminatisupplementsfreemasonredemption
