Common Ground Debate: Electrostatic "Gravity"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Come jump in on this conversation and more on our free public debate board.
https://miro.com/welcome/dXVEbXhIbTFhQzZLbEVRMmJlNVNHUzk2TVZpTE9DdHJuNXVKd1I3aG1FVHFiS1pvdkU0WVhmY0VtS1ZxUFUzYXwzMDc0NDU3MzQ2NTcxNTAyMzMwfDE=?share_link_id=186776421688
Clip from Bob Knodel: @GLOBEBUSTERS1 Love you Bob! ♥️
https://www.youtube.com/live/6Vybj6E9WE4?si=e7ZfmKxjwExdG1a8&t=4141
Collecting energy from the atmosphere:
https://youtu.be/2rVdEhyMR6A?si=ZjoUv1wfIHM5dx_b
The Cal Tech article:
https://www.feynmanlectures.caltech.edu/II_09.html
The video Malcolm shared:
https://youtu.be/F3tzGVDOAPM?si=c9EEu5jdZSf0FlGR
Flying Electrostatic Spiders:
https://youtu.be/Ja4oMFOoK50?si=hEJU6ithR_miHDjx
https://youtu.be/x4ed7Y5Xffg?si=FKy9E_I3kB-vFS9c
Lightning Rocket: