Me and sunsets

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RanXy2p3UNY

Photo and video by Violetta Wennman for TopContent https://vk.com/wall-211998276_7930

Here are the best for shooting content on the phone.

We tell stories about our photos and get to know each other.

Welcome to the friendly community of phone shooting fans!

Post your work through the offer news https://vk.com/topcontent2022 TopContent





Author's video content.

In collaboration with CMCproduction & SmartREC video studios

https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman

https://coub.com/violettawennman





If you are interested in shooting videos, join our communities.





I'm making a video

Video for business

Promotional videos

Instagram content

Movies

TV programs and reality shows

As well as professional reviews on products, video equipment, devices, gadgets.





Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC

CMCproduction - full cycle video production

SmartREC - territory of free creativity, the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg





Contemporary art for contemporaries. Literature, music, photos, videos, entertainment.

https://ok.ru/shipshard1

https://vk.com/shipshardvk





Violetta Wennman. Child model (photographer Stefan Wennman) - Sweden, Austria, Netherlands.

Professional stage, pop genres. Professional dancing, vocals. Voice imitation.

I take part in performances in Russia.

Faculty of Film and Arts Industry, Netherlands.





Telegram Violetta Wennman (All over again)

https://t.me/+4HsgFowOrY5hYWUy





https://www.instagram.com/vilaa.lu/

All links https://shipshard.taplink.ws



