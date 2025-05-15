Dr Roger Hodkinson Interview with Anna Brees, 29th November 2020

Dr Hodkinson is a board certified pathologist in the USA and Canada. He studied at Cambridge University in the UK before emigrating to Canada in 1970. He has held a number of leadership positions in his profession both in his own province of Alberta and nationally. His career has spanned general practice, community hospitals, academia, CEO of a large retail clinical laboratory and various other entrepreneurial activities in private medicine.

Dr Hodkinson has a particular interest in molecular diagnostics – the science of identifying DNA for various cutting edge applications in real world medicine.

He has spent 20+ years in the trenches of public health as an activist tackling head-on the biggest public health crisis of our time before the Covid epidemic, namely the predatory marketing of tobacco and governments reluctance to control it, and for which he was made Citizen of the Year in 1994.

Dr Hodkinson is a passionate admirer of Churchill, and was for a time President of the world’s oldest Sir Winston Spencer Churchill Society.

He lives in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada and is happily married to Nicole. They have two children.

https://medmaldoctors.ca/dr-roger-hodkinson/





Anna Brees

Cardiff, UK

Anna Brees is passionate about transferring her professional broadcasting skills to others. She believes in the power of social media and citizen journalism to transform society for the next generation.

She devotes all of her time to teaching, investigative and charity work to help mobilise others to share their message via their smartphone devices.

She helps her students to produce professional output, guiding them on script writing, shot sequences, pieces to camera, etc..to create compelling viewing that is fair, balanced and accurate.

Dedicated to investigative journalism that increases truth, transparency and accountability for those in power within the government and the mainstream media.

https://vimeo.com/485062851?fbclid=IwAR3pJkxaoBHSUrmaC4kuDDRLhfCvNkY1-ZsfA2LCPjwRfL3Xu1Zyvav0Y9k

https://www.breesmedia.co.uk