They'll Do Anything
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
852 followers
93 views • 11/22/2023

Dangerous Tool

* Media Matters claims they fight for truth.

* They pushed ‘Russia collusion’ for years; and were ardent Hillary defenders.

* Leftists claim a monopoly on the truth.

* It’s all about indoctrination.

* Trump sues over reports of financial losses.

* Musk sues over fraudulent attacks on social media.

* Media collaborate on — and amplify — left-wing causes.


The full segment is linked below.


Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (21 November 2023)

https://youtu.be/4F_YpzQAz3I

Keywords
free speechcensorshiphillary clintoncollusionpropagandadonald trumpfreedom of speechelon muskindoctrinationnazismnewsguardmedia mattersleftismideologydefamationgaslightingradicalismrob schmittdata manipulationfraudulent attackxwittercontrived experienceforced scenariofraudulent activity
