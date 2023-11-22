They'll Do Anything

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dangerous Tool
* Media Matters claims they fight for truth.
* They pushed ‘Russia collusion’ for years; and were ardent Hillary defenders.
* Leftists claim a monopoly on the truth.
* It’s all about indoctrination.
* Trump sues over reports of financial losses.
* Musk sues over fraudulent attacks on social media.
* Media collaborate on — and amplify — left-wing causes.
The full segment is linked below.
Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (21 November 2023)