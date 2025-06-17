© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gen. Flynn: President Trump’s Stance on Israeli Attack *is* ‘America First’, Because of CHINA
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/06/gen-mike-flynn-trumps-great-test-peace-through/
--------------------
Israel’s Iran Operation Reveals the Danger: China’s Multi-Domain Infiltration Has Pre-Positioned Assets Throughout U.S. Infrastructure”
https://wltreport.com/2025/06/16/gen-flynn-president-trumps-stance-israeli-attack-is/?utm_source=PTN&utm_medium=mixed&utm_campaign=PTN
-------------
“This is Not Our War” – Rep. Thomas Massie Introduces Iran War Powers Resolution to Prohibit U.S. Involvement in Israel-Iran War After X Poll Shows 85% Oppose Providing Israel with Weapons
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/06/this-is-not-our-war-rep-thomas-massie/