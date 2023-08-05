THE STORY OF YOUR LIFE (Original Spoken Word Song)

The majority of my poems are… well, poems. This one had a beat to it in my head while I was writing it, so it is the closest thing I've written to a song. It made me wish I had learned how to write music, even just on the computer. I managed to find a song in the YouTube Library that fits pretty well and I am really happy about that because I could at least get close to the idea that I had in my head. If I had a real rapper and a real singer perform it, it would be even better. This is one of my favorite ones and I really hope that a few people find it. This algorithm here seems not to be my friend so far. My last video was another of my favorite poems and it got a whopping 68 impressions total in the first 11 days after it was published. With only a 3% click through rate I basically might as well not exist. I keep making videos, though. I must be insane. This is video number one hundred and thirty six. Crazy.





