DJT Was The Remedy Dems Needed

It’s A Presidential Moment That Can’t Be Denied
* Things have been so good, even the media have to admit it.
* For months, the left created a fake apocalypse.
* Those doomsday predictions worked in our favor.
* The Dems were helpless, cowed into submission by activists and special interest groups.
* They embraced hoaxes and ideologies — and ignored the real issues.
Fox News | Gutfeld! (22 July 2025)