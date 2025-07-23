DJT Was The Remedy Dems Needed

It’s A Presidential Moment That Can’t Be Denied

* Things have been so good, even the media have to admit it.

* For months, the left created a fake apocalypse.

* Those doomsday predictions worked in our favor.

* The Dems were helpless, cowed into submission by activists and special interest groups.

* They embraced hoaxes and ideologies — and ignored the real issues.





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | Gutfeld! (22 July 2025)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6375995422112