The current situation on the spot of the plane crash in Aktau
The current situation on the spot of the plane crash in Aktau. 

32 people survived the plane crash in Aktau. This is not the final figure, the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan reported.

Previously, there were 29 known survivors.

Russian airline Aeroflot announced it is ready to help with the transportation of relatives of those killed and injured. 

❗️Embraer E190 plane crashed

There were 67 passengers and 5 crew members on board the crashed Baku-Grozny plane.

More info on other videos. Cynthia

