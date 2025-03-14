😲 Mr. Rogers' sister sings song about Kids not getting Sex Changes!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Wow! I just discovered this unearthed musical treasure from 1967 sung by Mr. Rogers sister, Freda Rogers. As you may know, this song sung by Mr. Rogers has had a revival in recent years as a response to kids being allowed to change their gender. Back in the 1960s, Mr. Rogers knew this could happen and tried to prevent it from happening in the future.