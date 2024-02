🌊 Unraveling The Global Flood Mystery 🌍🔍

πŸ€” Do you know Fossil evidence points to a global flood as a major contributor to the formations we see today. πŸ¦•

πŸŒͺ️ Matthew A. McLain, Ph.D. solves this mystery and reveals that the key is understanding the scale and duration of this event. πŸ’‘

πŸŽ™οΈ https://bit.ly/3PFZGqp

🌟 He Elaborates some key points regarding global flood:

πŸ” Rock layers hold clues.

πŸ’‘ A global flood is not a single event

⏳ It spans a long period.

πŸ”„ Various processes occurred

🌐 Many events within one big event

πŸš€ Discover the intricate details behind the global flood theory. Dive deeper into the Earth's history by clicking the link in our bio or description above.