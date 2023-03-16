BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Shifting From MMJ to Adult Use In Massachusetts
The Talking Hedge
The Talking Hedge
1 view • 03/16/2023

The Green Rush is a cannabis business talk show produced by Pro Cannabis Media discussing news issues in the cannabis market and each week conducts a deeper dive into specific topics of the industry.


This week we discuss: MMJ in MA


Guest:

Stephen Werther, owner at Alternative Compassion Services

https://www.linkedin.com/in/stephen-werther-82807a7/


Host:

*Jimmy Young, Host of Pro Cannabis Media

https://www.linkedin.com/in/jimmy-young

*Doug Miller, Maja Essentials Adult Wellness Cafe

*Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/


Episode 1,122 of The #TalkingHedge...

https://youtu.be/PrKH22lOe3I

cannabismarijuanammj
