And We Know 9.29.2023 GITMO up! DEMS/RINOS exposed, Trump still PREZ?, Election numbers opening up. PRAY!
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
193 views • 09/29/2023

LT of And We Know


Sep 29, 2023


Each day we are getting more information and more direct answers to things we only speculate on and trust through our intel board. The heavier ones are pouring in… direct ties to traitors, to President Trump confirming Presidency, Hobbs missing, Elon Musk shutting down election integrity team, amazing fights against big Pharma and more. Let’s go.


Protect your investments with And We Know

http://andweknow.com/gold

Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.

—————————————————————

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*BOWLING BROS: Sons Bowling channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Bowling_Bros/videos

—————————————————

Remnant Revolution Tour

https://remnantrevolutiontour.com/


Did Trump just confirm he’s still President? https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/49008


I put everything on the line to fight for you https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/49005


Gasoline engines will be allowed- and sex changes for children will be banned https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/49007


Last week, Fox News GOP debate moderator Dana Perino called Hillary Clinton "amazing" during an introduction at the Clinton foundation gala. https://x.com/CitizenFreePres/status/1707453621346996372?s=20


Breaking: School coach, and 3 Disney employees among those arrested in human trafficking sting in Polk County, Florida. https://x.com/WillSaveTheKids/status/1707488356526157866?s=20


NEW – OSHA Head, Doug Parker, Now Says 'We Didn't Demand That Anyone Be Fired' Despite Issuing a Vaccine Mandate for 84 Million Americans

https://x.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1707388422719967692?s=20


Rep. McClain scorches the Dems 🔥 https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/126103

——————————

*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5


*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591


➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/


➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/


➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16


Connect with us in the following ways:

🟪 DISCORD: https://discord.gg/kMt8R2FC4z

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/296bsd54

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/bde9bun2

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow


➜ ALL LINKS: https://linktr.ee/andweknow828


➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow


📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u


➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/


Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3ltk1h-9.29.23-gitmo-up-demsrinos-exposed-trump-still-prez-election-numbers-openin.html

Keywords
trumpbig pharmanewspresidentdemselectionselon musktraitorsrinospraygitmofighting backltand we knowexposing evilhobbselection integrity team
