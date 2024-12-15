BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Are You At Risk Of Losing Your Bank Because Of Who You Voted For?
6 months ago

Brett Oland, the CEO of Bow Valley Credit Union, is raising concerns about privacy in banking practices in both Canada and the United States. He urges everyone to understand the potential risks and to pose critical questions:


Should we fear confronting our governments?


Should we let the media and financial institutions mute our voices?


Or should we fight to reclaim our inherent rights that have been usurped by authoritarian, unelected officials?


**Credit to Joe Rogan Show and Marc Andreessen.

-------------------------

