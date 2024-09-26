Weaponization & Inversion Principals, Out of Body Self-Defense, Positive Human Society | Babylon Burning #23

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We discuss replacement migration, the weaponization of immigration, politics, religion, media, hate politics, and war games. Matt discusses an out of body experience where he reveals the true form of a group of psychic shapeshifting jinn, and we conclude on reflections of how we can learn from the current chaos and apply those insights towards a truly beneficial future Human society
