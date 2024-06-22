BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
LEGENDARY ATHLETE DESTROYED BY VAX POISON INJECTIONS BLOOD CLOTS & AMPUTATION
160 views • 10 months ago

"Jackson State Athletics @GoJSUTigers @JacksonStateU students and faculty, @walmart will be on campus again tomorrow with a vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at College of Science, Engineering & Technology. MAKE SURE YOU DO YOUR PART #IBelieve"

6:34 PM · Aug 19, 2021 from Jackson, MS

https://x.com/GoJSUTigers/status/1428530795476656131


###


"Deion Sanders Spends 23 Days In The Hospital | COACH PRIME Fall Season Ep. 5"

"The hardest part was to look down there and see it...knowing I might never walk again." Deion Sanders faces a toe amputation in the latest episode of Coach Prime, Jackson State Football's documentary series, presented by Chevy Trucks."

Mar 8, 2022

https://www.youtubeDOtcom/watch?v=NyDUXvuh2aU&t=2136s

nflfootballsandersamputationblood clotsbaseballclotsdeion sandersdeion
