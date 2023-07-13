St. Bonaventure - Marian Fathers' Saints in Focus

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Saints in Focus, Divine Mercy
July 13, 2023
Who was St. Bonaventure and why does he matter today? In this episode of Saints in Focus, Fr. Anthony Gramlich, MIC explains the life of St. Bonaventure, just one of the select group of doctors of the Catholic Church! His Feast Day is celebrated on July 15th, the day of his death.
