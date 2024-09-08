Windows on the World - Depressed Ginger

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Depressed Ginger on Youtube periodically uploads some outstanding videos regarding 911 and/or the Twin towers. This one relates to Windows. I'll post links down below to other videos of his that i find interesting as well.
Source:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Duv_cttxKHs&t=345s
Further viewing:
Last photos of the Twin Towers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2IwHyqrOE1I
Plaza music on 911
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xzpwCXHSfk4&t=69s
World Financial Center
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K4JSWsLiEv4
Marriott Hotel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y-wq9g8T1v8
Interior Photos
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C9Xly3LQel8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H1gA_1VETfQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1uzPDW_2wls https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JbU5X_WOGls
Vintage WTC
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=59P4NGChCFM
Final Moments
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ej8A1mj6yp8
Rare Photos
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KChE-rKfOJU
Lobby
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vOeB2mGwrTg
Photos inside after the plane hit
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SWQBHjSFCyg