The John Moore Show | 12.22.23 | Hour 3

*NOTE: Equipment failure caused several minutes of disconnection toward the end of the hour. Open lines 1st hour, Pastor Bell 2nd, Marie Lasater 3rd. Prepper tip: Remember the reason for the season: the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.