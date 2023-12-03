It's CRAZY! I Can't Believe This Is Happening! ISRAEL's Fatal Mistake Had Led The U.S. Into a TRAP!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Israeli Prime Minister and his team don't seem to learn from their mistakes. It seems that Benjamin Netanyahu is absolutely confident that the United States will continue to provide financial and military assistance to Israel no matter what. That is why Tel Aviv made the fatal mistake of declaring on December 1 the termination of the seven-day truce with Hamas and began bombing the Gaza Strip again.
*****************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN