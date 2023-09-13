Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un - North Korea Supports and has Always Supported the Decisions of President Putin and the Russian Government

Russia has now risen up in a holy battle to defend its state sovereignty

North Korea supports and has always supported the decisions of President Putin and the Russian government, Kim Jong Un stated

Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un have concluded their 4 hour long negotiations

Kim Jong Un has left the Vostochny Cosmodrome.

The talks between Putin and Kim Jong Un in an expanded format have ended, a one-on-one meeting is underway, Peskov told RIA Novosti

-

In Komsomolsk-on-Amur, Kim Jong-un will visit factories where civilian and military equipment are produced, Putin said.

Putin on the results of negotiations with Kim Jong-un:

The Chairman has a big program ahead. He flies from here to Komsomolsk-on-Amur and will visit factories where aviation equipment is produced, both civilian and military. Then he will be in Vladivostok, where there is also a military unit under the Ministry of Defense. It consists of demonstrating the capabilities of the Pacific Fleet and several issues related to ecology and education. He will look at some of the facilities of the Russian Academy of Sciences, a laboratory that deals with marine biology. The program is large, so it’s too early to draw any conclusions. But the start is good, very productive. A frank exchange of views took place on the situation in the region and on bilateral relations. Covid caused great damage to us when the DPRK was virtually closed from the outside world. But we have a lot of interesting projects: transport links, logistics, railways, automobile work, resumption of the maritime fleet, where we can create a very good logistics triangle, and a highway to China. Here the volume of transportation can be increased significantly. We talked about the development of agriculture. In this regard, we have something to offer. We also provide humanitarian assistance. In addition to humanitarian assistance, there is the opportunity to work on equal terms. The prospects are not bad. [You didn’t say a word about military cooperation] There are certain restrictions, Russia complies with them all. There are things we can talk about, we discuss, we think. Russia is a self-sufficient country, but there are things that we can pay attention to, we discuss them.



