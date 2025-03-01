Who do you love more: the world and her riches or God?

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, February 22, 2025.





Emmanuel, Yeshua or Jesus Christ, the Son of God and God manifested in the flesh says in Matthew 6:24: No man can serve two masters: for either he will hate the one, and love the other; or else he will hold to the one, and despise the other. Ye cannot serve God and mammon.





Since Christ says that we cannot serve God and mammon or riches, then why are these televangelists so filthy rich including Kenneth Copeland, that’s the guy with the crazy eyes, who is apparently worth $750 million?





His friend, Jesse Duplantis, is worth about $20 million; Joel Osteen is worth over $50 million while Paula White, President Trump’s spiritual advisor, is worth $5 million.





These individuals are neck deep in mammon or riches and so is the pope at the Vatican with all kinds of medieval art inside St. Peter’s basilica that is worth billions of dollars. Avro Manhattan, who was a world renowned authority on the Vatican, wrote several books on the mammon or riches of the Vatican including The Vatican Billions and The Dollar and the Vatican.





Whether it be the Vatican’s pope or American or African or even Asian televangelists, these men are filthy rich. They are neck deep in mammon or wealth yet claiming to be Christian when, by their fruits, they are not.





As Christ says in Mark 8:36: For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?





In Romans 12:1-2 and in 1 John 2:15-17, we are warned by Paul and John to not be conformed to the world or the love the world.





Be encouraged by the following Bible verse. In 1 Corinthians 2:9, we read: Eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love Him.





Love Christ, put your faith in Him and obey Him and His holy written word and seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness as per Matthew 6:33...and NOT the world and her riches.





Love God and not the world. Do not love the world and her riches; do not be conformed to this world and her riches but instead, love God and be conformed to Christ.





Even if you should lose your life for Christ’s sake resulting from the soon upcoming heavy persecution that biblical followers of Christ will go through in Revelation 20:4, Christ will bring you back to life and you shall see the holy face of a loving, merciful, holy God, the Almighty God the Father according to Revelation 22:4.





