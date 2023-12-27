Create New Account
Get Closer #17--2 foundational questions of mankind
Two foundational questions of mankind's existence. Referenced: Revelation 4:11, where all of the heavenly hosts say, "Thou are worthy, O Lord, to receive glory and honor and power, for you have created all things, and for thy pleasure they are and were created." He encouraged viewers to seek out these truths for themselves and to ask in faith. JOHN 17:3 "And this is life eternal, that they might know thee the only true God, and Jesus Christ, whom thou hast sent."

https://www.vehementflameministries.com

Email: Prayer Request to

[email protected]

Keywords
biblegodjesustruthprayerfaithenochholy ghostwhy do i existwhat is eternal lifepleasing god

