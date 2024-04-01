Live Chat with Paul; -182- Aliens sent us images in signal claims + New viral UFO vids analyzed ETC!

Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps)

(0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted!





(rough time locations)

[00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show

[00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! More alleged and recycled UFO vids + aliens sent

coded message claims + new drone tech (this got pushed to next live) + Ancient Star Maps and more!

[00:02:00] (1c) dot dot dot - Paul checks the streams and bits

[00:08:30] (2) Topic Begins = Prof Simon's hearsay claims that

SETI Europe found alien data images in a signal like movie Contact?

0 evidence though like all recent whistleblowers

[00:21:30] (2b) Doppler Effect in Radio signals

[00:25:00] (2c) Simons BIO background check.. hes not a PhD Professor

its just his niokname for channel cos he was once a tutor in high learning college

[00:36:30] (2d) If it was about quantum tunneling communications

Paul would be more interested as it could be data broadcast

from another earth duplicate in another universe through the

energy membrane.

[00:48:20] (2e) Prof thinks Calvine UK was a secret

Radar cloaked defense system

[00:55:59] (3) GUFON 3d Flip Kites are not aliens!

[01:01:00] (4) Lead-in for Cerns 17 dimensions and alien contact claims

Paul decides that article is wrong one and moves on.

[01:17:00] (5) James Fox is wrong on Camera Artifacts

claims if its clear its faked UFO but if its fussy edges its

a real UFO craft. NOPE! thats motion blur and digital compression

artifacts.. it should be clear on film if its not moving though

[01:20:00] (6) Expedition X UFOs in Japan episode debunked as

ships and bugs close to lens

[01:26:54] (7) Ashton Forbes is being a shill moron still with MH370

and other debunked UFO cases

[01:34:36] (8) John blackvault has me MUTED and ignores me

as I tried to help him fix his DELL as I did fix Dads

a few weeks back and know some common fixes now

like watch battery on motherboard for BIOS

[01:40:49] (9) NanoBots used to grab a sperm and push it to a egg?

How is it done? Paul investigates.. just a side track science clip

but nanotech like this is key in ufo field research too!

[01:51:20] (10) Black fast moving object passes Jet window

over NYC - Paul analyzes it and says its 100 percent side view

of a black letter A mylar balloon

[02:16:00] (11) Paul catches up with side comments

[02:20:51] (12) Goodyear blimp is not a UAP - again recycled noise

[02:24:59] (13) Flarkey debunker Mick Fan - solves zig zag UAP over nuke

power plant as ISS UPDATE daily mail has typo for time 7:30pm when

is 7:03pm which matches chart!

[02:40:20] (14) Pyramid could be mylar pyramid balloon but its known

CGI artist section 51!

[02:45:00] (15) Recycled Puerto Ricco model hoax again .. Paul finds

his demo how it was faked with 3 wires and a rod

[02:55:00] (16) Cern claim of 17 dimensions and aliens coming through clip found and Paul says its

nonsense and she probably was punked by the guys working there

like they do to greenhorns

[03:01:00] (17) Paul checks comments from fans? Paul talks plasma portal idea

not spacetime bent space idea

[03:05:00] (18) Ancient Star Maps 400bc and 5100 year old tablet are they legit?





Paul warps up for the night....

cheers Paul.









Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group





All Links can be found here to socials and beyond!

https://linktr.ee/totclinks

our website is listed there theouttherechannel.wordpress.com

*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low

as $1 a month then thanks very much ***





ALL footage FAIR USE to reviews, criticism, fact checking and education

a transformative work with commentary with some Parody.