Kiev metro last night
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
236 views • 2 months ago

Kiev metro last night.

Last night, Russia launched a massive strike against Ukraine using an estimated more than 450 combat drones and 40 missiles, Ukrainian sources report.

According to monitoring resources, the attack included Kh-101/Kh-55 cruise missiles fired from Tu-95MS bombers, Kalibr missiles launched from the Black Sea, hypersonic Kh-47M2 missiles from the Kinzhal complex, as well as ballistic missiles 9M723 from the Iskander-M system and their North Korean counterparts, the KN-23.

The most intense strikes were recorded in Lvov and the region, Zaporozhye region, Cherkassy region, Kremenchug, Nikolaev, and Donbass. In several areas, impacts and attacks on infrastructure have been noted. In Zaporozhye and Kremenchug, industrial enterprises were damaged, and three people have been reported injured in Cherkassy.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
