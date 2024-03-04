BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Whole Heart | Vivian Lee James, Stephen McWhirter, Curt Vernon | Lyrics
Wayfaring Gal
Wayfaring Gal
03/04/2024

I came across another song that moved me. At 79 years old Vivian Lee James still has an amazing voice. This song speaks to the one problem mankind has and needs to resolve; the heart. (Jer 17:9; Luke 4:18)  

We need to be reconciled back to God via a new heart at the revelation of Jesus Christ and rebirth, which occurs at the end of the narrow way. (2Cor 5:18-20) (Matt 7:13-14) (John 3:3-7) 

This is the songwriter’s description of the song:

This will forever be one of my favorite worship moments! Vivian Lee James is 79 years old and loves JESUS with her WHOLE HEART. I was honored to write and record this song with her and my friend @curtvernonmusic3981 Vivian was a singer and recording artist in New York over 6 decades ago, performing in such places as the Apollo, but now she sings for JESUS. She is one of the most joyful people I have ever met!


LYRICS:

Everything I am and all I’m not

You can have it all every part

It feels like it’s not enough

But all of me is all you want


So I give you my whole, whole heart

Lord I give you my whole, whole heart

I give you my whole, whole heart

My whole heart, my whole heart


Everywhere I’ve been and where I’ll go

I’ll walk with you down life’s narrow road

It feels like it’s not enough

But all of me is all you want


So I give you my whole, whole heart

Lord I give you my whole, whole heart

I give you my whole, whole heart

My whole heart, my whole heart


Your word says you will never leave

To the very end you’ll be with me

It feels like you gave too much

But on the cross you showed your love


And you gave me Your whole, whole heart

Lord you gave me Your whole, whole heart

You gave me Your whole, whole heart

Your whole heart, Your whole heart


So I give you my whole, whole heart

I give you my whole, whole heart

Lord I give you my whole, whole heart

My whole heart, my whole heart

