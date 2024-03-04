Whole Heart | Vivian Lee James, Stephen McWhirter, Curt Vernon | Lyrics

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I came across another song that moved me. At 79 years old Vivian Lee James still has an amazing voice. This song speaks to the one problem mankind has and needs to resolve; the heart. (Jer 17:9; Luke 4:18)
We need to be reconciled back to God via a new heart at the revelation of Jesus Christ and rebirth, which occurs at the end of the narrow way. (2Cor 5:18-20) (Matt 7:13-14) (John 3:3-7)
This is the songwriter’s description of the song:
This will forever be one of my favorite worship moments! Vivian Lee James is 79 years old and loves JESUS with her WHOLE HEART. I was honored to write and record this song with her and my friend @curtvernonmusic3981 Vivian was a singer and recording artist in New York over 6 decades ago, performing in such places as the Apollo, but now she sings for JESUS. She is one of the most joyful people I have ever met!
LYRICS:
Everything I am and all I’m not
You can have it all every part
It feels like it’s not enough
But all of me is all you want
So I give you my whole, whole heart
Lord I give you my whole, whole heart
I give you my whole, whole heart
My whole heart, my whole heart
Everywhere I’ve been and where I’ll go
I’ll walk with you down life’s narrow road
It feels like it’s not enough
But all of me is all you want
So I give you my whole, whole heart
Lord I give you my whole, whole heart
I give you my whole, whole heart
My whole heart, my whole heart
Your word says you will never leave
To the very end you’ll be with me
It feels like you gave too much
But on the cross you showed your love
And you gave me Your whole, whole heart
Lord you gave me Your whole, whole heart
You gave me Your whole, whole heart
Your whole heart, Your whole heart
So I give you my whole, whole heart
I give you my whole, whole heart
Lord I give you my whole, whole heart
My whole heart, my whole heart