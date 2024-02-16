Olympia Watch; LGBTQ Teaching Progresses, Juvenile Offenders, Firearms Bills Updates and more!

SB5462: LGBTQ instructional material in public school has passed the Senate, now on to the House. This will also make it so parents CAN NOT opt their kids out of this instruction!

SB5964: Eliminates fine for juvenile offenders. In the States ever present quest to have no consequences whatsoever for any crimes they have decided its a good idea to remove all the financial consequences for fines committed by juveniles! Once again showing that they are more concerned with criminal well being than victims!

SB5843: Secretary of State can certify election results if the county refuses to do so. Yes thats right if the state decides the county does not have "cause" whatever that may be, they can certify election results without county approval. The State ultimately wants to control everything here. Truly communist.

SB5890: People who forget to sign their ballots. This would require the county auditor to call or email any voter who forgets to sign their ballot or their signature doesn't match, and explain to them how voting works and rectify the ballot. They would have 5 days to fix it. Can you imagine the work load this will create and what will it do to time frame for election results?

SB6157: DACA recipients can apply for civil service positions like firefighting, law enforcement and corrections. They can also have up to 15% added to their test scores! Forget about WA State citizens who need these jobs!

Firearms Bills updates: several bills still making their way through the legislative process.





#leftcoastnews #behindthelinepodcast #olympianews #seattlenews #washingtonnews #walegislature #waleg #wapoliticians #politicalnews #wapolicticalnews #wadems #wademocrats #walaws #wabills #walegislation #freedom #victimsrights #criminaljustice #waschools #politicalnews #warepublicans #inslee #shtfnews #prep #preppernews #redpillnews#olympianews #seattlenews #washingtonnews #walegislature #waleg #wapoliticians #politicalnews #wapolicticalnews #wadems #wademocrats #walaws #wabills #walegislation #freedom #victimsrights #criminaljustice #waschools #politicalnews #warepublicans #inslee #shtfnews #prep #preppernews #redpillnews #secondamendment #firearms #criminaljustice #elections #illegals