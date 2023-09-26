PFIZER DOCUMENTS REVEAL GRAPHENE OXIDE TOXIN AND 15 BILLION NANO PARTICLES IN EACH MRNA INJECTION

Is it any wonder why these CONvid mRNA injections are causing so many deaths and injuries? 💉💉💉





Video sourced from TikTok @dmc.8080





You can check out the first round of Pfizer vaccine side effects documents (that they were forced by a court order in the USA to release) here: https://phmpt.org/pfizers-documents/





https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf





VAERS - Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System: https://vaers.hhs.gov/





UK's Yellow Card Scheme - Vaccine injury/death reporting system: https://yellowcard.mhra.gov.uk/





You can check out these Pfizer documents with the graphene oxide here:

https://icandecide.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/125742_S1_M4_4.2.1-vr-vtr-10741.pdf





Shared from and subscribe to:

Mr. K F - Never Give Up

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/never-give-up/