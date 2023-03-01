Ron DeSantis: How COURAGE made Florida America's red state

Glenn Beck





Mar 1, 2023

When Ron DeSantis came into office in 2018, people advised him to ‘not make waves.’ But ‘I rejected that advice,’ Governor DeSantis tells Glenn. And because he decided to unwaveringly stand for the freedom of his people, DeSantis successfully transformed Florida from a swing state in ‘the leading red state in America.’ Governor DeSantis joins Glenn to discuss how he found the courage to take the actions necessary to do just that.





His new book, ‘The Courage To Be Free,’ is available today.









Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pe7EsQnIdEg