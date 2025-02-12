John Corey

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A fictional story about a man who suffered a hardship and lost everything that was important to him and everything he owned, yet kept his faith in God that everything would work out in the end ... inspired by the hardships faced by the many victims of the floods in North Carolina after hurricane Helene ...and how public officials abandoned them and made things more difficult for them ...