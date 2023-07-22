INCREDIBLE SPEECH 🙏🏼EU Parliment: UK activist Fiona Hine on Fraud upon the People.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
INCREDIBLE SPEECH 🙏🏼
THOSE ELECTED BY THE PEOPLE, COMMITTED A FRAUD UPON THE PEOPLE.
“All tyrannies rule though fraud and force. But once the fraud is exposed, they must rely exclusively on force. This power grab, if we do not resist will be that force. And that force will be our new normal.” “I call upon the citizens of the world to unite. You do have a choice.”
Activist Fiona Hine from the UK speaking at the launch of the Trust and Freedom initiative at the European Parliament, Brussels.