1906.1.1 IEEE (MC) & BANNs For Your "NEXTGEN" Healthcare 4.0/5.0 Currently Being Deployed Via The WhiteHouse

https://x.com/CorinneNokel/status/1965753994695053786

https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/10125660

The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) is a specialized agency of the United Nations dedicated to information and communication technologies (ICTs). Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, its primary functions are to allocate radio frequencies and satellite orbits, develop technical standards for telecommunications, and improve global access to digital technologies. The ITU serves as a platform for governments, industry, and other organizations to collaborate on setting international standards, managing global connectivity, and developing regulatory frameworks for a connected world

https://www.itu.int/en/history/pages/ITUsHistory.aspx

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Taxonomy-of-Biosignals-resulting-from-Human-Activities-captured-by-Sensors-see-1_fig1_373016419

A biosignal is a time-varying signal from a living organism that carries information about its biological processes, often electrical, mechanical, or thermal in nature. These signals, which can include an electrocardiogram (ECG) from the heart or an electroencephalogram (EEG) from the brain, are measured, recorded, and analyzed using bioinstrumentation to understand physiological conditions and diagnose medical conditions.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4654783/

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Trillion-sensors-classification-based-on-operating-principles_fig3_321350132

magnetic human body communication

https://www.comsoc.org/publications/ctn/molecular-communication

https://www.nano.gov/timeline

https://www.ituonline.com/tech-definitions/what-is-body-area-network-ban/

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/llustration-of-the-concept-of-Healthcare-40_fig1_326638473

healthcare 4.0

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1389128623001639#d1e962

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Proposed-Framework-for-Healthcare-50_fig2_383877286

Healthcare 4.0 refers to the integration of advanced technologies into healthcare systems to improve patient care, efficiency, and accessibility. It leverages the principles of Industry 4.0, such as artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), big data analytics, and robotics, to transform healthcare delivery

https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/7883993

https://pages.nist.gov/cpspwg/

https://bemri.org/visible-light-communication

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/sible-light-communication-applications_fig1_318775796

https://www.embs.org/tbme/articles/channel-characterization-of-magnetic-human-body-communication/

https://www.embs.org/tbme/articles/on-the-safety-of-human-body-communication/

magnetic human body communication

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Body_area_network

https://www.ieee802.org/15/pub/TG7.html

https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/10433775

https://standards.ieee.org/ieee/1906.1.1/7020/

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1878778917300868

https://link.springer.com/chapter/10.1007/978-3-030-92163-7_12

IEEE 1906.1.1