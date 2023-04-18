KAROLINA WAS 21 WHEN SHE TOOK THE MODERNA COVID SHOT AS AN ARMY NATIONAL GUARD MEMBER (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel Towards The Light at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/QapE39BpeHpE/



Karolina was 21 when she took the Moderna COVID Shot as an Army National Guard member. She had 2 heart attacks and a mini-stroke. The military told her to "Quit Bitching."





The Army National Guard denied her medical care after her first heart attack.





The military refused to pay for her medical bills and treatments, and she has since been medically discharged.



