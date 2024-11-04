Russian Ambassador Nebenzya Shreds NATO Hypocrisy Over North Korean Partnership





In a spectacular display of Western hypocrisy, the media is in a frenzy over the idea of North Korean "assistance" to Russia in the SMO. And yet, NATO’s own footprint in Ukraine is unmistakable, from advisors to mercenaries, from weapons to intelligence, it’s all there. Russia’s UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya, however, is having none of it.

Nebenzya was as clear as day: Moscow’s cooperation with Pyongyang is an open, transparent, and fully lawful relationship. “Our interactions are conducted out in the open,” he stated. “In areas of bilateral relations, this is our sovereign right. And we will continue to develop this cooperation.” NATO can wring its hands all it wants, but as Nebenzya points out, Russia’s relationship with the DPRK is no secret, no violation, no shady backdoor deal. It’s a sovereign partnership, fully within international law, a concept Washington loves to ignore when convenient.

The irony? Those who’ve flooded Ukraine with covert operatives, spun up hundreds of billions in arms deals, and saturated the conflict with their own “advisors” are the first to scream foul. NATO’s forces are practically embedded in Ukraine, yet we’re supposed to be scandalized by Russian-DPRK cooperation? Nebenzya’s message to the West is clear: this isn’t the era of American dictation anymore. Moscow and Pyongyang will chart their own path, and no amount of Western hysteria can rewrite that.

Maybe, just maybe, the real crisis isn’t Russia’s alliances — it’s NATO’s inability to handle a world that doesn’t bow to its hypocrisy.

- Gerry Nolan



