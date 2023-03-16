© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Jesus Watches The Righteous And The Wicked.
Proverbs 15:3 (NIV).
3) The eyes of the Lord are everywhere,
keeping watch on the wicked and the good.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Jesus sees the deeds of everyone.
We are always under His scrutiny.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2jnud3s6
#eyes #Lord #everywhere #keeping #watch #wicked #good