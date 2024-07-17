BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Milwaukee Moment Police Officers Killed Man who Allegedly had a Knife, near RNC
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
195 views • 10 months ago

The moment police officers killed an unknown man who allegedly had a knife. (outside secret security perimeter, several blocks away)

The incident occurred while patrolling the security perimeter of the Republican convention in Milwaukee on July 16, a few days after the assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

Adding:

Trump would-be assassin took day off work Saturday - officials

Law enforcement officials say Thomas Matthew Crooks told his work colleagues he would be back at work Sunday after he had “something to do” the day before.

Security screeners reportedly spotted a rangefinder - commonly used by hunters to set up long-range shots - on his person, which one sniper team saw him use to look at them from the roof where he soon after shot at Trump.

Theorists working overtime to uncover the truth.

trumpcurrent eventspolitics
