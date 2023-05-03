They're Good At Division

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This Is Genius Level Stuff
* Leftists worship violence.
* Violence creates chaos, fear, division, a clamoring for normalcy again and redefinition of what normal is.
* The left uses those tactics to “awaken the underclass”.
* They love the euphemism game.
* Class warfare worked in some [feudal] societies, but not in others — so now they’re doing it through race instead.
* Marxists’ goal is to take control of the means of production.
* To take over a capitalist society like America, they try to destroy everything that’s normal.
* Marx was wrong! Capitalism leads to prosperity; communism leads to death.
Take Notes:
https://www.middlemaga.com/post/we-are-in-an-informational-civil-war-and-james-lindsay-is-a-general-must-watch-speech
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 3 May 2023
https://rumble.com/v2lthos-the-tucker-fox-feud-is-getting-weird-ep.-2003-05032023.html