Bible Conference #7;

Jesus Christ wrestled with Jacob and then in HIS humanity, Jesus verbally wrestled with the woman at the well. In both cases our LORD had to get them alone and strive with them to open up their eyes and get them to turn to HIS truth and HIS person and work. The devil wants you distracted and weak, GOD is the one we can rely upon - spiritual power and spiritual guidance is found in union with Christ.