He Resurrected Today on First Fruits!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It's rare for Christians and Jews to share Passover and Easter Week together, and this is one of those years. Why don't Jews celebrate First Fruits, or if they do it's on any day other than Sunday, the first day of the week and the logical day of Yeshua's resurrection? Let's examine Yeshua's death, resurrection and its connection to the Festival of First Fruits of the Barley Harvest.