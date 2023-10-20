Joe Biden, tonight: "We Cannot Give Up on a Two State Solution* - Israel & Palestinians Deserve to Live in Safety, Dignity, and Peace" - (*the Zionist don't want a Two-State Solution)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US President Joe Biden: We cannot give up on a two state solution*. Israel and Palestinians deserve to live in safety, dignity, and peace.
🔗 Acyn (@Acyn) (https://twitter.com/i/status/1715159112785314302)
* - The Current Government of Israel led by Netanyahu's Likud (Conservatives), Ben-Gvir's Otzma Yehudit (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Otzma_Yehudit) (Kahanists) & Smotrich's Tkuma (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Religious_Zionist_Party) (Religious Zionists), is opposed to Two-States Solution