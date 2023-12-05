NATO Nations Big Pro-Putin Move- Bulgarian President Vetoes Armoured Vehicles Delivery To Ukraine.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Massive blow for Ukraine after NATO nation Bulgaria 'ditches' Kyiv amid war with Russia. Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has vetoed an agreement for weapons delivery. The Bulgarian President blocked the supply of armoured vehicles to Ukraine. Rumen Radev defended his decision, saying that Bulgarian citizens are his top priority.