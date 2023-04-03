READING THE SCRIPTURE - PSALM 124

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
READING THE SCRIPTURE - PSALM 1241 <A Song of Ascents. Of David.>
"If it had not been the LORD who was on our side," Let Israel now say--
2 "If it had not been the LORD who was on our side, When men rose up against us,
3 Then they would have swallowed us alive, When their wrath was kindled against us;
4 Then the waters would have overwhelmed us, The stream would have gone over our soul;
5 Then the swollen waters Would have gone over our soul."
6 Blessed be the LORD, Who has not given us as prey to their teeth.
7 Our soul has escaped as a bird from the snare of the fowlers; The snare is broken, and we have escaped.
8 Our help is in the name of the LORD, Who made heaven and earth.
(Ps. 124:1-8 NKJ)