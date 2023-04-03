BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
READING THE SCRIPTURE - PSALM 124
CONNECTING TO CHRIST
CONNECTING TO CHRIST
12 followers
4 views • 04/03/2023

READING THE SCRIPTURE - PSALM 1241 <A Song of Ascents. Of David.>

"If it had not been the LORD who was on our side," Let Israel now say--

2 "If it had not been the LORD who was on our side, When men rose up against us,

3 Then they would have swallowed us alive, When their wrath was kindled against us;

4 Then the waters would have overwhelmed us, The stream would have gone over our soul;

5 Then the swollen waters Would have gone over our soul."

6 Blessed be the LORD, Who has not given us as prey to their teeth.

7 Our soul has escaped as a bird from the snare of the fowlers; The snare is broken, and we have escaped.

8 Our help is in the name of the LORD, Who made heaven and earth.

(Ps. 124:1-8 NKJ)

Keywords
biblechristianscripture reading
