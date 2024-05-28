🌼 Unlocking The Role And Diversity Of Honey Bees 🐝

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🤔 Ever wondered about the bustling world of bees and their vital role in our lives? 🍯🐝
🤝 Let's dive in with Jamie Ellis, the Gahan Endowed Professor in the UF Entomology & Nematology Department, as he sheds light on the fascinating world of honeybees.
🎙️https://bit.ly/3PIlTn9
👨 He explains All bees play a crucial role in pollinating our crops both in the US and worldwide. 🌎🍃
🐝There are about 20,000 species of bees on the planet. 🌍
🌸 In North America, we have between 4,000 and 4,500 species of bees. In Florida, where I live, we have almost 320 species of bees.
🌴🐝 But here's the buzz: of all those species, only nine are honey bees, and guess what? Eight of them are exclusive to Asia 🌏🍯
🌍🐝 That's the honey bee most of the world knows, originating from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. 🌺
✨ Yes, you heard it right! The honey bee we all know and love hails from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
🐝 So next time you dip your spoon into a jar of golden honey, remember the incredible journey these little pollinators take to bring sweetness to our lives 🥄✨
🔊 For more insights click the link in our bio or description above. 📸